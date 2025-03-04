WAVE LIFE SCIENCES Earnings Results: $WVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES ($WVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, beating estimates of -$0.18 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $83,750,000, beating estimates of $28,315,653 by $55,434,347.

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES insiders have traded $WVE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PLC GSK purchased 2,791,930 shares for an estimated $22,335,440

CHRIS FRANCIS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 244,836 shares for an estimated $3,431,050 .

. PAUL BOLNO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 191,708 shares for an estimated $2,840,780 .

. KYLE MORAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,146 shares for an estimated $154,314

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of WAVE LIFE SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

