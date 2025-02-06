Wave Life Sciences Begins Phase 1 INLIGHT Trial Of RNA Therapeutic WVE-007 For Obesity

(RTTNews) - Wave Life Sciences (WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Thursday initiated the Phase 1 INLIGHT clinical trial for WVE-007, a novel, long-acting RNA-based therapeutic aimed at treating obesity. WVE-007 is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA or siRNA designed to target INHBE mRNA, a genetically validated target that could enable healthy weight loss by promoting fat burning while preserving muscle mass.

This innovative treatment approach has the potential for once- or twice-yearly dosing and could significantly address the global obesity epidemic, affecting over 1 billion people.

The INLIGHT trial will enroll adults with overweight or obesity to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of WVE-007.

Results are expected in 2025, with proof-of-concept clinical data focused on fat loss, muscle preservation, and improved metabolic health.

WVE-007 is Wave Life Sciences' first siRNA therapeutic to enter clinical development, marking a significant advancement in RNA interference technology and its application to common diseases like obesity.

