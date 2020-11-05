Watts Water's (WTS) Q3 Earnings Beat on Cost Reductions

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS reported decent third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income

On a reported basis, quarterly net income was $32.9 million or 97 cents per share compared with $32.3 million or 94 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was supported by cost reductions and lower provision for income tax.



Adjusted net income came in at $35.6 million or $1.05 per share compared with $35.6 million or $1.04 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16 cents, delivering a positive surprise of 18%.

Revenues

On a reported basis, quarterly net sales slipped 2.7% year over year to $383.9 million, primarily due to COVID-19-led volume reductions. Nevertheless, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $362 million. Organic sales decreased 5% year over year.

Segment Results

Americas: Net sales fell 3.3% year over year to $261.5 million. Organic sales declined 4% due to a fall in heating and hot water, plumbing and drains products. Adjusted operating income fell 1.4% to $48.2 million.



Europe: Net sales declined 1.1% year over year to $106.7 million, including a positive impact of 5% from foreign exchange movements. Organic sales were down 6%, with declines in most regions and product lines resulting from COVID-19. Adjusted operating income was $12.1 million, stable year over year. This was positively impacted by cost reduction actions and productivity initiatives.



APMEA: Net sales declined 4.8% to $15.7 million. Organic sales decreased 22%, with sales generally down in most regions due to the pandemic. Adjusted operating income came in at $2.4 million compared with $1.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by cost reduction actions and productivity initiatives as well as higher affiliate volume, which were partly offset by lower third-party volume.

Other Details

Cost of goods sold was $225.4 million compared with $226.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit declined to $158.5 million from $168.6 million. Reported operating income was $47.9 million, down 1.8%. GAAP operating margin was up 10 basis points (bps) to 12.5%. Adjusted operating margin was 13.8%, up 50 bps.



The company incurred $3.4 million in restructuring and other related costs. It repurchased about 41,000 shares for $3.7 million during the third quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first nine months of 2020, Watts Water generated $127.4 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $94.9 million in the year-ago period. For the same period, free cash flow was $95.1 million compared with $75.9 million a year ago. As of Sep 27, the company had $188.3 million in cash and cash equivalents with $247.9 million of long-term debt (net of current portion).

