Watts Water (WTS) Surges 3.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Watts Water (WTS) shares rallied 3.3% in the last trading session to close at $260.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to the steady momentum of its products in the Americas and the APMEA region, amid weakness in Europe.

It is focused on enhancing organic growth, driving margin expansion and reinvesting in productivity initiatives. The company focuses on augmenting growth through new product development and geographic expansion. Watts Water aims to launch smart and connected products, which are likely to provide it with further differentiation in the marketplace.

The company is expanding its go-to-market strategies with a growing pipeline and positive customer feedback on value creation through risk mitigation, water savings and enhanced comfort. In 2025, Watts Water aims to further scale its digital solutions ecosystem. The company’s margin performance is also benefiting from aggressive cost reduction actions.

This maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Revenues are expected to be $606.7 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Watts Water, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WTS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Watts Water belongs to the Zacks Instruments - Control industry. Another stock from the same industry, Thermon Group (THR), closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $28.28. Over the past month, THR has returned -0.7%.

Thermon Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.37. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -2.6%. Thermon Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

