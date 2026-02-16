Watts Water (WTS) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of Watts Water's (WTS) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Our review of WTS' last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $625.1 million, showing rise of 15.7%. We will now explore the breakdown of WTS' overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in WTS' Revenue from International Markets

Europe accounted for 19.2% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $119.7 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.57%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $115.58 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $111.6 million (18.2%) and $108.6 million (20.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

APMEA generated $38.8 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 6.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +10.54% compared to the $35.1 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, APMEA accounted for $36 million (5.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $33.8 million (6.3%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Watts Water, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $615.59 million, reflecting an increase of 10.3% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 18.7% or $115 million, and APMEA 5.2% or $32 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $2.64 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 8.5% from the year before. The revenues from Europe and APMEA are expected to make up 17.6%, and 5.6% of this total, corresponding to $464.3 million, and $147.97 million, respectively.

Closing Remarks

Watts Water's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Watts Water currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Watts Water's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 10.5% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 1.7%. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, Watts Water's industry group, has ascended 11.7% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 20.6% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 1.7% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 21.2% during this interval.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.