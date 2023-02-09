Watts Water (WTS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top, Increase Y/Y

Watts Water Technologies, Inc WTS reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which increased 13% on a year-over-year basis and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.



The company’s quarterly net sales rose 6% year over year to $502 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. Organic sales increased 11% year over year.



Amid pandemic-induced supply-chain woes, double-digit organic growth in the Americas boosted Watts Water’s fourth-quarter 2022 results. However, unfavorable forex translations affected sales by $22 million.

Segment Results

Americas: Net sales increased 10% year over year to $350 million. Organic sales also rose 11% on higher pricing across all major product lines. Adjusted operating income was up 240 basis points (bps) year over year to 18.7%, driven by increased price and productivity initiatives, which were partly offset by inflation and higher investments.



Europe: Net sales were down 4% year over year to $128 million, including an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of 13%. Organic sales were up 9%, with growth witnessed across all platforms, primarily driven by price actions. Adjusted operating income was down 290 bps year over year to 12.8%, owing to inflationary impact and unfavorable forex volatility.



Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa: Net sales increased 5% to $23 million. Organic sales moved up 17% from China, the Middle East and Australia. The unfavorable foreign exchange impact was 12%. Adjusted operating margin was down 260 bps to 14.4%, affected by lower affiliate volume and inflationary pressure.

Other Details

Gross profit increased 9.7% year over year to $218.6 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 8.4% year over year to $147 million. Operating income was $67.2 million, up 7.4%.



GAAP operating margin was up 20 bps to 13.4%. The adjusted operating margin was 14.3%, up 90 bps.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the year ended Dec 31, 2022, Watts Water generated $224 million of cash from operating activities compared with $180.8 million generated in the previous year.



Free cash flow was $201.1 million, up from $159.2 million reported in the previous year. The increase was due to higher net income and lower investment in inventory.



The company repurchased 31,000 shares for $4.3 million in the fourth quarter. For the year, the company repurchased 494,000 shares worth $69 million.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $310.8 million in cash and cash equivalents with $147.6 million of long-term debt compared with the respective figures of $219.5 million and $182.4 million as of Sep 25, 2022.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, the company expects organic sales to remain flat to increase 4%. The adjusted operating margin is estimated to rise between 15.7% and 16.2%, with adjusted margin growth in the range of 0-50 bps. The company expects free cash flow performance to be weak due to seasonality.



For full-year 2023, Watts Water expects organic sales to be down 5% to increase 2%. The adjusted operating margin is now estimated to be between 15.4% and 16%, with adjusted margin to be down between 40 bps and 100 bps.

