Watts Water (WTS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, View Up

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS reported healthy first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income

On a reported basis, net income in the March quarter was $41.7 million or $1.23 per share compared with $32 million or 94 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement primarily resulted from higher operating income.



Adjusted net income was $41.9 million or $1.24 per share compared with $32.3 million or 95 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23 cents, delivering a surprise of 22.8%.

Revenues

On a reported basis, quarterly net sales grew 8% year over year to $413.3 million. The growth reflects the positive impact of the freezing weather in the South-Central United States. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $388 million. Organic sales increased 4% year over year.

Segment Results

Americas: Net sales grew 4% year over year to $272.8 million. Organic sales increased 3%, as growth in plumbing and electronics was partially offset by lower heating and hot water and water quality product sales. Adjusted operating income improved 10.7% to $48.5 million.



Europe: Net sales increased 11.5% year over year to $122.9 million, including a positive impact of 10% from foreign exchange fluctuations. Organic sales were up 2%, as strength in the plumbing and HVAC product platforms was partially offset by softness in drains. Adjusted operating income was $19.5 million, up 42.3% year over year, driven by volume, price productivity and cost actions.



Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa: Net sales improved 76% to $17.6 million. This includes net acquired sales of 23% and a positive foreign exchange impact of 10%. Organic sales increased 43%. Commercial valve sales in China continued to be strong during the quarter. Adjusted operating income came in at $2.6 million against a negative $0.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by increased volume, both third-party and intercompany, as well as from cost actions and productivity.

Other Details

Cost of goods sold was $239.6 million compared with $219.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit improved to $173.7 million from $162.8 million. Operating income was $59.6 million, up 24.7%. GAAP operating margin was up 190 basis points (bps) to 14.4%. Adjusted operating margin was 14.5%, up 190 bps.



The company incurred $0.3 million in restructuring costs. It repurchased about 31,000 shares for $3.8 million during the quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2021, Watts Water generated $33.9 million of net cash from operations against cash utilization of $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $31.9 million against a negative $8.4 million, driven by better working capital management, incremental profit and reduced net capital spending.



As of Mar 28, 2021, the company had $225.4 million in cash and cash equivalents with $198.6 million of long-term debt. This compares with the respective tallies of $218.9 million and $198.2 million at the end of the previous quarter.

2021 Outlook Raised

Thanks to the strong performance in the first quarter with better second-quarter expectations, the company has raised the outlook for full-year 2021. It now expects total organic revenues to increase 2% to 7%. Adjusted operating margin is anticipated to expand 30-70 bps year over year.

