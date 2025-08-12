Watts Water (WTS) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of Watts Water's (WTS) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of WTS' quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $643.7 million, showing rise of 7.8%. We will now explore the breakdown of WTS' overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Closer Look at WTS' Revenue Streams Abroad

Europe generated $111 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 17.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.78% compared to the $108 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $108.4 million (19.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $114.1 million (19.1%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, APMEA contributed $34.2 million in revenue, making up 5.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $34.5 million, this meant a surprise of -0.87%. Looking back, APMEA contributed $31.5 million, or 5.7%, in the previous quarter, and $35.1 million, or 5.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water to report $577.38 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter. Europe and APMEA are expected to contribute 18.3% (translating to $105.5 million), and 6.2% ($36 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $2.35 billion, which signifies a rise of 4.3% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe at 18.5% ($434.5 million), and APMEA at 5.8% ($136 million).

The Bottom Line

Relying on international markets for revenues, Watts Water faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Watts Water holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Watts Water's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 5.7%, against an upturn of 2% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Watts Water among its entities, has appreciated by 5.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 8.3% versus the S&P 500's 13.1% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 23.6% over the same period.

