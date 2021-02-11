Watts Water (WTS) Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS reported healthy fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income

On a reported basis, quarterly net income was $29.2 million or 86 cents per share compared with $31.8 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The deterioration was primarily due to higher provision for income tax.



In 2020, net income was $114.3 million or $3.36 per share compared with $131.5 million or $3.85 per share in 2019.



Quarterly adjusted net income was $38.9 million or $1.15 per share compared with $34.2 million or $1.00 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14 cents.

Revenues

On a reported basis, quarterly net sales inched up 0.8% year over year to $403.4 million, reflecting better-than-expected sales in the Americas and Europe. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $387 million. Organic sales decreased 2% year over year.



In 2020, reported sales declined 5.7% year over year to $1,508.6 million.

Quarterly Segment Results

Americas: Net sales slipped 1.3% year over year to $264.4 million. Organic sales declined 2%, as growth in plumbing products and electronics was more than offset by reductions in heating and hot water, water quality, drains and HVAC products. Adjusted operating income improved 0.9% to $45.9 million.



Europe: Net sales increased 5.5% year over year to $119.9 million, including a positive impact of 8% from foreign exchange movements. Organic sales were down 2%, as increased fluid solution product sales were more than offset by a reduction in drain sales. Adjusted operating income was $16.8 million, up 25.4% year over year, benefiting from increased productivity.



Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa: Net sales improved 1.6% to $19.1 million. Organic sales decreased 8%. Increased sales in China were more than offset by soft markets in the Middle East and Australia. Adjusted operating income came in at $3.4 million compared with $3 million in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by cost controls and productivity as well as higher intercompany volume.

Other Details

Cost of goods sold was $234.2 million compared with $230.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit declined to $169.2 million from $170.1 million. Operating income was $54.4 million, up 15%, driven by higher sales and aggressive cost actions. GAAP operating margin was up 170 basis points (bps) to 13.5%. Adjusted operating margin was 13.6%, up 110 bps.



The company incurred $1.2 million in restructuring and other related costs. It repurchased about 37,000 shares for $4.2 million during the quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2020, Watts Water generated $228.8 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $194 million in 2019. Free cash flow was $187.2 million compared with $164.9 million, supported by better working capital management.



As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had $218.9 million in cash and cash equivalents with $198.2 million of long-term debt (net of current portion). This compares with the respective tallies of $219.7 million and $204.2 million a year ago.

