Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Price Target Increased by 11.28% to 334.99

The average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) has been revised to $334.99 / share. This is an increase of 11.28% from the prior estimate of $301.02 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $239.57 to a high of $408.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.28% from the latest reported closing price of $330.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 12.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.22%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 32,066K shares. The put/call ratio of WTS is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,146K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 0.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 893K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 892K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 832K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 47.43% over the last quarter.

