Watts Water Technologies Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.2 million or $0.86 per share, down from $31.8 million or $0.93 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.15 per share, up from $1.00 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter gained 1% to $403.4 million from $400.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.01 per share on revenues of $385.87 million for the quarter.

