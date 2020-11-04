Watts Water Technologies Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $32.9 million or $0.97 per share, up from $32.3 million or $0.94 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.05 per share, up from $1.04 per share last year.

Sales for the third quarter dropped 3% to $383.9 million from $394.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.87 per share on revenues of $363.25 million.

