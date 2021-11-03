Watts Water Technologies Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies (WTS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $46.4 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $32.9 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $455.0 million from $383.9 million last year.

Watts Water Technologies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $455.0 Mln vs. $383.9 Mln last year.

