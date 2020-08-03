Watts Water Technologies Q2 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Monday reported second-quarter net income of $20.2 million or $0.59 per share, down from $36.4 million or $1.06 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.74 per share, down from $1.09 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 19% to $338.7 million from $416.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.39 per share on revenues of $315.64 million.

Regarding second quarter results, CEO Robert Pagano noted, "Although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact year-over-year comparisons, second quarter sales and adjusted operating margin were both better than we had anticipated, with order rate declines moderating as the quarter progressed and as government restrictions eased."

