Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Watts Water Technologies's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Watts Water Technologies had debt of US$202.2m, up from US$192.3m in one year. However, it does have US$231.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$29.7m. NYSE:WTS Debt to Equity History September 22nd 2022

How Healthy Is Watts Water Technologies' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Watts Water Technologies had liabilities of US$421.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$326.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$231.9m as well as receivables valued at US$267.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$248.8m.

Of course, Watts Water Technologies has a market capitalization of US$4.30b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Watts Water Technologies also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Another good sign is that Watts Water Technologies has been able to increase its EBIT by 26% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Watts Water Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Watts Water Technologies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Watts Water Technologies recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Watts Water Technologies's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$29.7m. And we liked the look of last year's 26% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Watts Water Technologies's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Watts Water Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

