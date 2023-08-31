Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - (WTS) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 186.05

The average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - (NYSE:WTS) has been revised to 186.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 175.64 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 201.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.83% from the latest reported closing price of 189.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.21%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 28,475K shares. The put/call ratio of WTS is 4.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,081K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,911K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 852K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 1.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 831K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 3.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 708K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Watts Water Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries.

