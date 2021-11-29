Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $192.97, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTS was $192.97, representing a -8.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $212 and a 70.11% increase over the 52 week low of $113.44.

WTS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). WTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.57. Zacks Investment Research reports WTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.79%, compared to an industry average of 42.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wts Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 8.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WTS at 2.83%.

