Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.47, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTS was $96.47, representing a -3.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.05 and a 57.71% increase over the 52 week low of $61.17.

WTS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports WTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.29%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

