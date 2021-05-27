Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $135.6, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTS was $135.6, representing a -3.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.39 and a 77.91% increase over the 52 week low of $76.22.

WTS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). WTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.65. Zacks Investment Research reports WTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.17%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 18.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WTS at 2%.

