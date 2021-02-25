Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WTS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTS was $117.25, representing a -10.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.51 and a 69.88% increase over the 52 week low of $69.02.

WTS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports WTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.6%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTS as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 55.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WTS at 0.66%.

