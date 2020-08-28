Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that WTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTS was $96, representing a -16.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.45 and a 39.09% increase over the 52 week low of $69.02.

WTS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). WTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports WTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.85%, compared to an industry average of -31.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 49.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WTS at 2.04%.

