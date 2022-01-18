Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insiders sold US$18m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Watts Water Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Emeritus, Timothy Horne, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$134 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$188, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 57% of Timothy Horne's holding.

Watts Water Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WTS Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2022

Watts Water Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Watts Water Technologies. In total, insiders sold US$2.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Watts Water Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Watts Water Technologies insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Watts Water Technologies Insiders?

Insiders sold Watts Water Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Watts Water Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Watts Water Technologies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

