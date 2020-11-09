Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 10%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.7% to hit US$384m. Watts Water Technologies reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.97, which was a notable 10% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:WTS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Watts Water Technologies' seven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.52b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 11% to US$3.81. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.53b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.79 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 5.0% to US$104. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Watts Water Technologies at US$123 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$80.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Watts Water Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.0% increase next year well below the historical 2.2%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Watts Water Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Watts Water Technologies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Watts Water Technologies that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.