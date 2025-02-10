WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $WTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES ($WTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $2.05 per share, beating estimates of $1.93 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $540,400,000, missing estimates of $542,632,155 by $-2,232,155.

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $WTS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J JR PAGANO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,810 shares for an estimated $4,415,951 .

. SHASHANK PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,502 shares for an estimated $2,195,000 .

. KENNETH ROBERT LEPAGE (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,036 shares for an estimated $1,222,025 .

. TIMOTHY P HORNE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,072,600

MONICA BARRY (Chief HR Officer) sold 1,559 shares for an estimated $331,318

ELIE MELHEM (President- APAC, M. East, Afr.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,710 shares for an estimated $316,622 .

. MICHAEL J. DUBOSE sold 315 shares for an estimated $58,567

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $219,676 of award payments to $WTS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

