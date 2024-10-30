News & Insights

Watts Water Technologies CFO Shashank Patel Announces Retirement

October 30, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS), Wednesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Shashank Patel has decided to step down from the position on March 15 for personal reasons.

He will continue as CFO until a successor is named, the company added.

Meanwhile, the company has initiated a comprehensive search to identify Patel's successor, which will include both internal and external candidates.

