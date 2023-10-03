Watts Water Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WTS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $170.18, changing hands as low as $169.44 per share. Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTS's low point in its 52 week range is $121.254 per share, with $192.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.69.

