Watts Water Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WTS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.53, changing hands as high as $139.83 per share. Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTS's low point in its 52 week range is $116.31 per share, with $212 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.