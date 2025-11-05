Watts Water Technologies Announces Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies (WTS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $82.2 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $69.1 million, or $2.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Watts Water Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $83.7 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $611.7 million from $543.6 million last year.

Watts Water Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.2 Mln. vs. $69.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue: $611.7 Mln vs. $543.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.