Watts International Alters Employee Share Scheme

Watts International Maritime Engineering Ltd. (HK:2258) has released an update.

Watts International Maritime Engineering Ltd. has announced an amendment to its Share Award Scheme, stating that future awards will only be satisfied with existing shares purchased on the market, as provisions for issuing new shares have been removed. This change aligns the scheme with the Listing Rules and does not require shareholder approval. The move could influence the company’s stock performance as it reflects a change in how employee incentives are managed.

For further insights into HK:2258 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.