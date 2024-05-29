News & Insights

Watts International Alters Employee Share Scheme

May 29, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Watts International Maritime Engineering Ltd. (HK:2258) has released an update.

Watts International Maritime Engineering Ltd. has announced an amendment to its Share Award Scheme, stating that future awards will only be satisfied with existing shares purchased on the market, as provisions for issuing new shares have been removed. This change aligns the scheme with the Listing Rules and does not require shareholder approval. The move could influence the company’s stock performance as it reflects a change in how employee incentives are managed.

