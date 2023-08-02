Watsco's (WSO) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y

Watsco, Inc. WSO reported dismal second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the bottom and the top lines declined year over year. The downtrend was caused by delayed product availability, with the company estimating about $75 to $80 million of sales being impacted by delays. Furthermore, moderate pricing as well as low volumes add to the tepid performance.



Following the results, shares of Watsco declined 0.3% on Aug 1.

Inside the Numbers

Watsco reported quarterly earnings of $4.42 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.87 per share by 9.2% and decreased 10% year over year on increased interest expenses and lower operating profit.



Total sales of $2 billion missed the consensus mark of $2.15 billion by 7% and decreased 6% from the year-ago period. The downtrend was driven by lower sales trend in HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) equipment and products as well as product availability delays due to product transition in the Watsco’s OEM community for aligning with regulatory transitions in the quarter. Also, temperate weather conditions caused the delayed commencement of the summer selling season, which in turn affected the sales. This was partially offset by the company’s continued investment in technologies, product diversity and technology leadership.

Sales of HVAC equipment (comprising 69% of sales) were down 8% year over year. Sales of other HVAC products (27% of sales) decreased 7% from the prior-year quarter. Sales of commercial refrigeration products (4% of sales) gained 1% year over year.

Operating Highlights

The gross margin improved 20 basis points (bps) in the second quarter to 28.1%. SG&A expenses (15.2% of sales) decreased by 3% year over year in the quarter.



The operating margin declined 20 bps year over year in the second quarter to 13.3%. Our model predicted operating margin for the quarter to be 12.2%.

Financial Operations

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $162.5 million, up from $147.5 million at 2022 end. For the first six months of 2023, the net cash used in operating activities was $89.2 million against the net cash provided by operating activities of $73.1 million in the prior year period.

Zacks Rank

Watsco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

