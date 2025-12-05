Watsco (WSO.B) Price Target Decreased by 14.64% to 422.06

The average one-year price target for Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) has been revised to $422.06 / share. This is a decrease of 14.64% from the prior estimate of $494.45 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $367.52 to a high of $488.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.99% from the latest reported closing price of $351.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO.B is 0.02%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 36K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 8K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO.B by 13.11% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Financial Advisory Service holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

