Watsco (WSO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $169.78, changing hands as low as $168.33 per share. Watsco Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSO's low point in its 52 week range is $132.97 per share, with $186.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.33.

