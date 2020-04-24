Watsco (WSO) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, On-Line Sales Up Y/Y

Watsco, Inc. WSO reported disappointing results in first-quarter 2020. Earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, its bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis due to softness in international markets.



Given the current market conditions, the company noted that sales trends have decelerated in April and will vary according to geography in the summer selling season. It has been adjusting business per the needs of customers, reducing costs in affected markets and improving efficiency.



The company believes that financial strength, backed by its highly-conservative leverage ratios, access to low-cost capital and ability to generate cash flow, allows it to take advantage of almost any size investment opportunity.



Inside the Numbers



Watsco’s quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share missed the consensus estimate of 88 cents. The reported earnings also declined 18.2% year over year. Lower margins due to higher costs and expenses affected the results.



Watsco, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Watsco, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Watsco, Inc. Quote

Total revenues of $1.01 billion lagged the consensus mark of $1.02 billion by 0.6% but increased 8.3% from the year-ago period. Sales grew 2% on a same-store basis. The upside stemmed from strong HVAC equipment business, partially offset by soft demand in a few international markets served. Continued investment in technologies designed to revolutionize customer experience added to the positives. Notably, on-line sales in quarter grew 12% year over year on 13% increased e-commerce transactions.



Sales of HVAC equipment (heating, ventilating and air conditioning; comprising 67% of sales) were up 2% year over year, including 5% growth in U.S. residential markets. Sales of other HVAC products (29% of sales) increased 2% from the prior-year quarter. Sales from commercial refrigeration products (4% of sales) were flat year over year.



Operating Highlights



Gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) to 24.6%. SG&A expenses increased 13% year over year due to the addition of 35 new or acquired locations. In fact, SG&A expenses — as a percentage of sales — surged 90 bps year over year. Operating margin contracted 140 bps year over year to 4.5%.



Financial Operations



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $51.2 million compared with $74.5 million at 2018-end. Cash from operations came in at $41.9 million in the first three months of 2020 compared with $52.9 million in the comparable year-ago period.



Zacks Rank



Watsco — which shares space with AAON, Inc. AAON, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX and Lennox International Inc. LII in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.