Watsco (WSO) Impresses Investors With a 13% Dividend Increase

Watsco, Inc. WSO recently announced a hike in dividend payout, maintaining its commitment to increase stockholders’ returns regularly. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders.



The largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment (HVAC/R) in North America announced a quarterly cash dividend hike of 13%. This marks the company’s 48th consecutive annual dividend increase.



Watsco will pay out a quarterly dividend of $2.20 per share on Apr 29, 2022, to shareholders on record as of Apr 14. The company currently has a dividend payout of 73% and a dividend yield of 2.56%, based on the closing share price of $304.20 on Apr 1.



Shares of this major homebuilder dropped 0.14% during the trading session on Apr 1.

Enhancement of Shareholder Value

Watsco has been paying cash dividends for 47 consecutive years. It has been consistently focusing on sharing its cash flows with shareholders and maintaining a strong financial position. The company has increased dividends in 20 years out of the last 21 years.



Investors always prefer a return-generating stock. A high-dividend-yielding one is much coveted. It goes without saying that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have gained 12.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 1.1% fall. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days. The trend is likely to continue, given the strength in the e-commerce business. The company is aggressively leveraging technology platforms to better serve and protect customers and employees.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Watsco carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Boise, ID-based Boise Cascade Company BCC — sporting a Zacks Rank 1 — makes wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Higher commodity wood products pricing and robust construction activity are consistently aiding it to deliver strong results. Building Materials Distribution and Wood Products segments are gaining strength from strong end-product demand (particularly for EWP) as well as higher commodity product prices. BCC has also been increasing its commodity offerings for a while to instill growth in the existing markets, underserved markets and across its entire national footprint.



BCC has gained 25.9% in the past six months. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up to $15.07 from $14.02 per share in the past seven days.



Headquartered in Spokane, WA, PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). PCH’s Timberlands and Wood Products businesses are benefiting from the recent surge in lumber prices. Higher demand for PCH’s products, attributed to positive housing-related fundamentals and continued higher lumber prices, should fuel growth.



PotlatchDeltic sports a Zacks Rank #1 stock, currently. PCH has seen a 12.8% upward estimate revision for 2022 earnings in the past 30 days. The stock has gained 3.6% in the past six months.



Jacksonville, FL-based Rayonier Inc. RYN is a leading pure-play timberland REIT. With a solid portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the Southern United States, Pacific Northwest and New Zealand, RYN remains well-positioned to capitalize on the robust domestic demand trends, thereby improving the export market conditions and creating a favorable pricing environment. RYN is also focused on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through acquisitions.



The consensus estimate for this Zacks Rank #2 player’s 2022 earnings has witnessed an upward revision of 7.1% in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 20% in the past six months.

