Watsco (WSO) Boosts Shareholders' Return With Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, Watsco, Inc. WSO raised its quarterly dividend by 10%. The move underscores the company’s sound and stable financial position and its commitment to reward shareholders.



Watsco raised the dividend payout to $1.95 per share (or $7.80 annually) from $1.77 per share (or $7.08 annually). The amount will be paid on Apr 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Apr 15.



The company has been paying cash dividends for 47 consecutive years. Notably, in 2019, the company paid dividends of $241 million, up 15% year over year. Operating cash flow for 2020 increased 59% to a record $534 million.



Since 2000, the company’s cumulative cash flow came in at approximately $3.2 billion versus net income of roughly $2.9 billion, surpassing its stated goal of generating cash flow in excess of net income.



Investors always prefer a return-generating stock. Hence, a high-dividend-yielding one is much coveted. It goes without saying that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 74.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.3% growth. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days. The trend is likely to continue, given strength in the e-commerce business. The company is aggressively leveraging technology platforms to better serve and protect customers as well as employees.

Zacks Rank

Watsco — which shares space with Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX, The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK and AAON, Inc. AAON in the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry — currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Watsco, Inc. (WSO): Free Stock Analysis Report



AAON, Inc. (AAON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.