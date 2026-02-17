Markets
Watsco Slips Over 4% In Pre-Market As Q4 Results Drop

February 17, 2026 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a provider of air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration products, on Tuesday reported a decline in earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. 

WSO was down by 4.05% at $401 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net income of $71.745 million, or $1.68 per share, compared with $96.841 million, or $2.37 per share in the same period last year. Operating income declined to $101.528 million from the prior year's $136.188 million.  

Revenue was $1.578 billion, less than $1.753 billion in the previous year.

Watsco increased its annual dividend by 10% to $13.20 per share, with effect from its next regular dividend payment in April.

