Watsco Reports Record Q3 2024 Sales Performance

Watsco, Inc., a leader in the North American HVAC/R market, reported record sales and strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, driven by enhanced operating efficiency and a robust entrepreneurial culture. The company, which has grown through strategic acquisitions and technological innovation, continues to strengthen its market position by leveraging its debt-free balance sheet and advanced digital platforms. Watsco’s focus on scaling its technology and adapting to regulatory changes is expected to fuel long-term growth and offer significant opportunities for contractors to upgrade to energy-efficient systems.

