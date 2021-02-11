Markets
WSO

Watsco Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) reported fourth-quarter profit per share of $1.14 compared to $0.92, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.99, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter revenue was $1.16 billion compared to $1.07 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.09 billion, for the quarter.

Watsco also announced that its Board approved a 10% increase in its annual dividend to $7.80 per share to be reflected in the next regular quarterly payment in April 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More