Watsco Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) reported fourth-quarter profit per share of $1.14 compared to $0.92, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.99, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter revenue was $1.16 billion compared to $1.07 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.09 billion, for the quarter.

Watsco also announced that its Board approved a 10% increase in its annual dividend to $7.80 per share to be reflected in the next regular quarterly payment in April 2021.

