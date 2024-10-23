Watsco Q3 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration products, on Wednesday reported that net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter grew to $171.03 million or $4.22 per share from $170.95 million or $4.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased 2 percent to $2.16 billion from $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year. It reported flat sales on a same-store basis.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.73 per share on revenues of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

