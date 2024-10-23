News & Insights

Markets
WSO

Watsco Q3 Results Miss Estimates

October 23, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration products, on Wednesday reported that net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter grew to $171.03 million or $4.22 per share from $170.95 million or $4.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased 2 percent to $2.16 billion from $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year. It reported flat sales on a same-store basis.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.73 per share on revenues of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.