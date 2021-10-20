Watsco Q3 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration products, on Wednesday reported an increase in third-quarter earnings allocated to shareholders to $128.30 million or $3.62 per share from $97.35 million or $2.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 16 percent to a record of $1.78 billion from $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales increased 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.51 per share on revenues of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

