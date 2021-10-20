Markets
WSO

Watsco Q3 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration products, on Wednesday reported an increase in third-quarter earnings allocated to shareholders to $128.30 million or $3.62 per share from $97.35 million or $2.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 16 percent to a record of $1.78 billion from $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales increased 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.51 per share on revenues of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular