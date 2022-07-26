Watsco Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) reported second-quarter net profit of $192.6 million or $4.93 per share compared to $144.1 million or $3.71 per share, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue increased to $2.13 billion from $1.85 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $2.18 billion in revenue. Shares of Watsco were down 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

