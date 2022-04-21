Markets
WSO

Watsco Q1 Profit Surges, Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distributor of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment, on Thursday reported a surge in profit for the first quarter, reflecting a steep increase in sales. Earnings also beat the Street view. For the first three-month period of 2022, Watsco reported a net income of $134.89 million or $2.90 per share, compared with $66.12 million or $1.39 per share, reported for the same period a year ago. Ten analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were estimating the firm to report earnings per share at $1.77. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The equipment provider also posted an increase in operating income at $171.04 million as against $81.88 million, recorded for first quarter of 2021.

For the first quarter, the Florida-based firm generated a revenue of $1.52 billion, versus $1.13 billion posted for the first three-month period of last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular