Markets
WSO

Watsco Q1 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) reported first-quarter earnings per share for common and Class B common stock of $0.72 compared to $0.88, prior year. The company noted that these amounts include the dilutive impact attributable to the excess of dividends paid on restricted shares over the net income allocated to non-vested restricted common stock. Such excess amounts were $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 (7 cents per share) and $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 (6 cents per share). On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.86, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues increased to $1.01 billion from $931.28 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Sales increased 2% on a same-store basis.

At March 31, 2020, the company had $51 million in cash, $156 million in borrowings drawn from its $560 million credit facility and $1.7 billion of shareholders' equity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular