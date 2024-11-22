Watsco initiated with a Neutral at Northcoast

Northcoast initiated coverage of Watsco (WSO) with a Neutral rating.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WSO:
- Watsco Doubles CEO’s Stock Award to $20 Million
- Watsco files to sell common stock, no amount given
- Watsco price target lowered to $540 from $550 at Baird
- Watsco Reports Record Q3 2024 Sales Performance
- Watsco reports Q3 EPS $4.22, consensus $4.73
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.