Watsco, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSO) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Watsco's (NYSE:WSO) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Watsco's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Watsco is:

28% = US$621m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.28 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Watsco's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

First thing first, we like that Watsco has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 22% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Watsco's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Watsco's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:WSO Past Earnings Growth September 19th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is WSO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Watsco Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 94% (or a retention ratio of 6.3%) for Watsco suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Watsco is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 74% over the next three years. However, Watsco's future ROE is expected to decline to 22% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Watsco certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its high ROE which likely led to the growth in earnings. Bear in mind, the company reinvests little to none of its profits, which means that investors aren't necessarily reaping the full benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

