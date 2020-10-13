Dividends
WSO

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.775 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WSO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $238.83, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSO was $238.83, representing a -4.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $249.30 and a 79.61% increase over the 52 week low of $132.97.

WSO is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). WSO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.1. Zacks Investment Research reports WSO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.97%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WSO as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 8.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WSO at 1.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSO

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular