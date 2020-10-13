Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.775 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WSO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $238.83, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSO was $238.83, representing a -4.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $249.30 and a 79.61% increase over the 52 week low of $132.97.

WSO is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). WSO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.1. Zacks Investment Research reports WSO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.97%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 8.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WSO at 1.46%.

