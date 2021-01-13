Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.775 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WSO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSO was $239.65, representing a -3.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $249.30 and a 80.23% increase over the 52 week low of $132.97.

WSO is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). WSO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.66. Zacks Investment Research reports WSO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.41%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSO as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 21.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WSO at 1.04%.

