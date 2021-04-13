Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $279.88, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSO was $279.88, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $280.08 and a 94.15% increase over the 52 week low of $144.16.

WSO is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). WSO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.88. Zacks Investment Research reports WSO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.49%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 25.99% over the last 100 days. DVOL has the highest percent weighting of WSO at 2.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.