Watsco Inc. - Class B (WSO.B) Price Target Increased by 19.62% to 369.67

The average one-year price target for Watsco Inc. - Class B (NYSE:WSO.B) has been revised to 369.67 / share. This is an increase of 19.62% from the prior estimate of 309.03 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 313.61 to a high of 491.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.45% from the latest reported closing price of 422.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO.B is 0.02%, a decrease of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Financial Advisory Service holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO.B by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Watsco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watsco, Inc. is the largest distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States. Watsco was founded more than 60 years ago as a manufacturer of parts, components, and tools used in the HVAC/R industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.