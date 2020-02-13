Watsco Inc (WSO) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO)

Q4 2019 Earnings Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Watsco Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Albert Nahmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning. This is Al Nahmad, Chairman and CEO; and with me is A.J. Nahmad, President; Paul Johnston, Executive Vice President; and Barry Logan, Executive Vice President as well.

Now before we start, our cautionary statement as usual. The conference call has forward-looking statements as defined by SEC laws and regulations that are more pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of these various laws. Ultimate results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

On to the report. Watsco produced another record year with sales, net income and earnings per share reaching record levels. We also produced record cash flow of $336 million, representing a 114% of net income. Reflecting our confidence in our business and is supported by our strong cash flow and conservative balance sheet, we announced this morning an 11% dividend raise to $7.10 per share, starting with our next regular quarterly payment in April of 2020.

We continue to -- we continued to invest last year in our industry-leading technology platforms. Interestingly, today we have nearly 20,000 customers that have embraced our technology. For our most active users, annual sales growth rates are higher with considerably less attrition over the year. We have intensified our efforts to drive greater use and widespread adoption and to develop new features and functionality that our customers are asking for.

Technologies to improve operational excellence and to drive efficiency are now implemented across all our legacy US locations. These internal-facing platforms were built to increase the speed and efficiency of fulfilling over 7 million customer orders per year and to optimize our inventory and supply chains. To that end, we improved operating efficiency during 2019 as evidenced by same-store SG&A performance.

Our long-term goal remains the same, to develop the industry's most attractive and customer obsessed technology platforms, which revolutionize and transform, our business is done. We again invite each of you to Utica and the Miami, spend the day with us and learn more from our team.

2019 was also an active year, with increased M&A activity. That is summarized in our press release that we published also today. We added three new operating companies to our family, Dasco Supply in New Jersey, Peirce-Phelps in Philadelphia, and N&S in New York. These are wonderful companies and we are honored they choose to become part of Watsco. It is Watsco's culture to empower each of these companies to operate under their historical leadership, same team and name with a deep respect for their entrepreneurial culture from us. What we ask for in return is growth. We provide the resources they request, including capital, technology, equity incentives, and access to our vendor relationships. These companies contributed to 2019 performance and were accretive to our bottom line. We remain very active in the market, are in contact with other owners of great companies and we do expect to accomplish more this year.

With the advent of modern technology, we believe it is an opportunity or I should say an opportune time for independent distributors to join the Watsco family, since our resources can help them develop scale much faster. We also made large investments in areas of Watsco's culture, that are important to us in the long-term. We increased our 401(k) match and equity based compensation to expect ownership to -- expand our ownership culture, promote continuity, retain talent, and incentivize long-term thinking.

As important, if not more important, we also enriched our employee wellness program to encourage good health and preventive care. These investments will help attract and retain the industry's best talent. Our press release provides important details about our financial performance, I will not recite these details in my prepared remarks, but will be happy to provide more color during Q&A.

With that, A.J., Paul, Barry and I are happy to answer your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeff Hammond with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning Jeff.

Jeffrey Hammond -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hey, good morning guys. Just -- just on the SG&A line. It seems like last year you had a kind of a number of one-time items. So I was little surprised that bumped. I know there is some M&A impact in there. Can you just speak to any kind of moving pieces that -- that elevated that number?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Barry?

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Sure. Good morning, Jeff. Well, you have to look at things on a same-store basis. And we do -- we show that in the performance data. So on a same-store basis, SG&A was up 1% and so if you look at that in terms of the overall picture, still a very moderate growth rate despite some growth going on, some investments going on and so on. So I think overall, we ended the year with the exact same percentage up 1% on a same-store basis including technology, including the investments that we highlight, including some transaction expenses for our M&A activities. So if we account for those and exclude them, I would say the base business itself actually had pretty flat SG&A, both in the year and for the quarter.

Jeffrey Hammond -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then I think a number of guys have talked about kind of weather headwinds into 4Q and maybe early into 2020. Can you just maybe speak on early trends into -- into the year?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Paul?

Paul W. Johnston -- Executive Vice President

Good morning Jeff. It's -- it is really early to talk about early trends in 2020. The year is starting out like it finished in the fourth quarter, but January and early February really don't give us a strong indication of which way the markets going to blow for the entire year.

Jeffrey Hammond -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Then just last one. It looks like you guys raised the dividend, you're kind of bumping up against kind of a 100% payout of your free cash. And just maybe speak to the rationale of kind of moving that up and your comfort level kind of given the payout ratios?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, Barry is our expert on that.

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Sure. Jeff, again the source of our dividend is our cash flow. And it was record cash flow this past year and if you look at free cash flow, there is still obviously room between the dividend we're going to pay this year and the free cash flow that we just produced. So as we really look at the past cash flow, the forward-looking cash flow, where I think we have opportunities to have another very strong year for free cash flow and that's the objective and that's how we look at it.

Jeffrey Hammond -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

The next question is from Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Ryan.

Ryan Merkel -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Hey, good morning everyone. So first off, what explains the big year-over-year decline in gross margin in the fourth quarter. I think mix is probably part of that answer, but maybe just walk us through that?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, as part of that we have an issue going out with pricing from two large OEMs and we are engaged with them to see if we can have some action on pricing that might resolve that as well as what you stated.

Ryan Merkel -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Maybe you could dig into that a little bit more, Al. What's the issue with the large OEMs and pricing exactly?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Barry, you want to deal with that?

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Sure. Well, again, if you think about the last few years, we've had probably more pricing volatility in the market than ever, '17 into '18, '18 into '19 and now when you look back and look at margins and look at the -- really the forward looking margin profile that we seek to operate our business. So given all the volatility and the realities of the last few years, we take the data, we examine the data, we presented data, we act on the data, with our OEMs and that's what we're doing.

Ryan Merkel -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Okay. So I guess should we be extrapolating this weakness into 2020 or is flat gross margin the goal in 2020?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Excellent question. But like I said, it is a work in process, but we're very optimistic that our margins will be recovering, our gross margins.

Ryan Merkel -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. Maybe just lastly, just want to ask on Florida, what were industry shipments in 2019? What was the growth? And then what are you forecasting for 2020? That would be helpful, thanks.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Are you forecaster, Paul?

Paul W. Johnston -- Executive Vice President

No, I don't try to forecast this industry that's a fools Batman, but you know, we do know what occurred in the prior year to the industry in total for the US and it was -- it was a very flat year for the industry as far as what the industry shipments were, both on gas furnaces, as well as residential spreads.

Ryan Merkel -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Just to add to it, Ryan, not to leave you hanging completely on that. We said earlier in the year that really our Eastern markets, Florida being the largest had performed and behaved well from a sales and growth point of view. We'll measure market share when we have the data ourselves for our individual markets, but Florida north all the way to the -- up to the Eastern seaboard had better than overall growth rates. And like we said, I think last quarter, really the middle part of the country was the more irritated market, but this idea of consistent irritation or whatever we said last year about Florida in 2019, we said we'd react to it, we said -- we push our OEMs to come to the table and growth rates were, as I said, better than average in Florida this year.

Ryan Merkel -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

All right, perfect. Thanks for that Barry. Pass it on.

Operator

The next question is from Robert Barry with Buckingham Research. Please go ahead.

Robert Barry -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Robert Barry -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Just curious, a little more color on why growth in the quarter was only one, was that the middle part of the country pulling it down or the Northeast, just a little more color there would be helpful?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Barry?

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Sure. It is Robert, it's -- again Eastern -- Eastern part of the country stable and stronger and middle part of the country, not as -- not as, obviously weaker in terms of the algebra [Phonetic].

Robert Barry -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Yeah. And the middle part is that just a weather factor or what's causing it to be weak?

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Yeah, we'll examine the data when we have it, state by state. The industry hasn't sent that to us yet, so I can't comment on it. But all summer long, I think it was pretty tempered in Texas, which is our biggest market in that part of the country and it is what is -- it is what it is at this point.

Robert Barry -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Got it. Just to follow up on the gross margin question, when you talked about the issue with pricing, is that have to do with -- anything to do with rebates you are getting or would you like those OEMs to be more aggressive on pricing and they're not being as aggressive or just trying to see what you mean by that issue?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

I think it's best not to comment on that since these are ongoing discussions and negotiations.

Robert Barry -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Got it. I guess just lastly from me, question on the SG&A, same-store only 1%. So really good performance there. Just curious as you think about going forward whether you think that is sustainable and if that's the goal?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, why don't we ask the President of the company? Because we are -- he has been told he has an opportunity to develop technology as fast as he can and as complete as he can. And so, much of this SG&A expenditure could come from him. A.J.?

Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad -- President

Sure. I think Barry said it well earlier and you said it well, there is good performance on the SG&A line in 2019. We do think that's the result of efforts we've taken in leveraging some of the tools and technologies that we put in our leaders hands. But with that said, there is more investment to come as there is good opportunity for investment. We are a long term company, our investments today don't necessarily have a 12 month ROI, we're investing for the years ahead. And that's true with all this -- all this technology spending. This is not all just an offensive program, this is you can say defensive program as well where we are really shoring up the quality of the company we are with the latest and greatest and tools and technologies and people and processes. And while these may not have immediate impact on our financials, we are a stronger company as a result of them. So where we see opportunity to invest more, we will.

Robert Barry -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Got it, got it. So just to make sure I'm hearing you correctly, it sounds like maybe same-store SG&A of only one is a little, maybe too low given all the opportunities you see to invest on the technology front?

Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad -- President

It's hard to say because as these technology investments proliferate through the organization and have impacts on our -- on our efficiencies, we should see results as far as lower SG&A spend, but it may be offset by future investments.

Robert Barry -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Got it. All right, thank you. I'll pass it on.

Operator

The next question is from David Manthey with Baird. Please go ahead.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning David.

Dave Manthey -- Robert W. Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, Al. Good morning, everyone. So first off, relative to the question on free cash flow and dividends and acquisitions, could you just refresh us on the company's philosophical view on leverage and is there an upper limit to net debt to EBITDA that you'd be willing to run with?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

I can't give you numbers, but we don't like debt. We have moderate debt and we intend to continue that way. If our M&A program requires large investment, we'll solve it with the appropriate debt and equity at that time. But we consistently can keep a conservative balance sheet in order to be able to deal with anything that comes along of some size. If there is nothing of some size, but more of the size we've been doing, you shouldn't see any change in our debt to equity and debt to the leverage part.

Dave Manthey -- Robert W. Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, thanks. And second, looking at the other HVAC products category, there has been inconsistent and maybe a little bit weaker, more recently, I'm just trying to understand the makeup of that business. I know there's construction related products as well as repair parts and supplies in their, with the housing market doing better and lot of units in this mid teens age cohort, shouldn't that category be doing better overall? And can you just discuss, what's happening there?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Paul?

Paul W. Johnston -- Executive Vice President

Yeah, it's -- that's probably the most -- the category that fluctuates the most for us as far as commodity prices as well as demand -- seasonal demand. So I don't think there's anything strange going on there. I just think that as we unbundle some of the -- the China tariffs and such, we're going to see some fluctuations back and forth on that.

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Well, what I would add is, it's roughly 80 product lines if I thought about it, 600 vendors and a lot of moving pieces. As Paul said, it's -- it's a grab bag of both new construction stuff, but it's also parts. Parts would be the largest of the product lines in there and to the extent equipment is growing at a faster rate that's going to drive equipment growth versus the parts growth. But as I said, that's one of only -- only one product line within the bucket. So a lot of moving pieces there.

Dave Manthey -- Robert W. Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then last question, if I could sneak one in here. On the -- we're talking about the price cost dynamic and thinking about the coming year, should we be thinking that if nothing changes, price would be zero? And if your negotiations are successful, you could have a positive price outcome? And I assume the manufacturers are pushing through moderate price as they typically do, is that the situation or might not have seen that clearly?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Paul, you are with the OEMs mostly, what are you hearing? About price increases?

Paul W. Johnston -- Executive Vice President

Yeah, everybody is pushing moderate price increases through right now. Basically the six big players out there Lennox, Carrier, Trane, [Indecipherable], Goodman, have all pushed through single-digit -- low single-digit price increases effective January, February. So we're just getting into the season now to roll those up and see what sort of impact they're going to have on the market.

Dave Manthey -- Robert W. Baird & Co. -- Analyst

All right, thanks very much guys.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Operator

The next question is from Chris Dankert with Longbow Research. Please go ahead.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning Chris.

Bryan -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Hi guys, this is Bryan [Phonetic] on for Chris.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning Bryan.

Bryan -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

How is it going? This thing we are looking at just the tax spend in 2020. Now, will that increase and is it safe to kind of assume the normal growth of increase you guys have seen in the past couple of years there?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

I'm sorry I didn't -- Barry did you the question?

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Spend increase, yeah.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay, go ahead and answer.

Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad -- President

Yeah, Bryan this is A.J. I think I've been consistent in that answer which is we certainly ramped up our technology spend over the last few years. And overall, it's I would say at a steady state, however where and when there is opportunity to invest more in ROI opportunity, we're going to invest more, because this is a long-term company.

Bryan -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And then, kind of switching gears to the inventory entering into 2020. I know you guys previously mentioned you'd be willing to stock above seasonal average as long as the balance sheet remained healthy. Is that still the case? And how are inventories looking heading into 2020?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

A.J.?

Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad -- President

Yeah, as far as inventory, again that's a major initiative as far as the tools and technology go. We now have modern platforms to ensure that we're having the right product, in the right place, at the right time to meet expected customer demands. And that's a slotting location by branch, by business unit math equation. So now we have the right tools, we've got great teams that are using these tools and our fill rates, our customer fill rates have jumped significantly. So that's the first step, make sure we have the right product in the right place, right time, in the right quantity to fill customer demand.

Secondly, take product out of our network that has not sold or is underperforming to free up cash flow to make investments return -- share -- dividends to shareholders, etc. So overall, that remains a focus, in parallel with that or in tandem with that is that the supply chain in general from OEMs and their vendors especially with what's going on in Asia right now, there is always, or I should say it's not 100% reliable all the time. So if and when we think it's necessary to bring in some extra inventory to make sure that our customers have the products they need, those are investments we can make. But the focus is on our customer needs.

Bryan -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Got it. And then just quick one, final one here is, are you able to provide the price mix versus volume and the equipment in resi?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

A.J., I think you got a question?

Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad -- President

I think that's probably Barry and Paul? Barry, maybe.

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Yeah, again you can see the growth rates for our equipment business and obviously far more units than price in 2019 for both the quarter and the year.

Bryan -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

All right, thanks. That's all I have.

Operator

The next question is from Patrick Baumann with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Patrick.

Patrick Baumann -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Most of the good ones have been asked, but I'll try to do a couple. On competition, there has been one OEM/distributor talking about trying to win back market share lost over the past year or so. And I'm just wondering whether you're seeing any more aggressive behavior from any of your competitors in the market?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

It's a good question. I think they come and they go, cycles in and out. But Paul?

Paul W. Johnston -- Executive Vice President

Yeah, it's -- I would say, I don't think anybody relaxes on their competitive juices as far as it's been in the marketplace, everybody is trying to grow market share, everybody is working hard to try to develop sales and sales growth. So I can't see where it fluctuates up or down based on what -- what somebody said on their earnings call. It's, it's strong competition in this marketplace and it always has been and I'm sure it always will be.

Patrick Baumann -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Okay, make sense. So no change to that -- that stuff. Maybe on the acquisition revenue. So it looks like it's contributed, I don't know I don't have the exact numbers, but at least half of your revenue growth over the past couple of quarters. So I'm just curious if there's any margin implications related to that revenue coming in? I don't know what kind of margins these deals come in at? And if it's a drag on gross margin or operating margin, just curious if there's anything there?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Barry?

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Yes. Well from a gross margin point of view, no, they are neutral in terms of gross margin. So that's not really a conversation. From EBIT margin point of view, the businesses do come in with a lower EBIT margin, historically and our challenge and our where we -- where we want to invest in growth in these businesses is to change that. We don't touch cost, we don't touch the organization, we ask them to grow and we ask them to take advantage of our -- of our OEM programs. We ask them to expand their business and that's where the EBIT margin development comes from looking forward. So this first year, we'll breakout things on a same-store basis. They are diluted to margin, to EBIT margin in the -- in the short term. In the medium and long-term though, we look to have them grow and raise their margin to the -- kind of the Watsco type margin.

Patrick Baumann -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got it. And then, last one from me on maybe back on pricing. Just curious like, do you have a view on whether we're getting closer to a point where price -- pushing price is harder, where consumers might consider repair versus replace more like, what's your view on the tipping point there for kind of that switch in the consumer behavior? Are we close to that or how do you -- how do you view that?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Paul, from the data you showed me unit sales are higher continuously?

Paul W. Johnston -- Executive Vice President

Yeah, our unit sales continue to grow. I think that's a really tough question to try to get data around only because it's -- it's a product that we sell for a given price. And then each contract or dealers that we have would represent whatever their installation cost would be. So there is a lot more -- more things that go into an installation than just the equipment cost. So I don't see any real elasticity issues on the horizon right now at least.

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

And I would say in general, the big picture of the consumer is strong, consumer data is good. Unemployment is low and I think those have always been in our residential business the most important correlation. So I think this is a consumer product and it is something people have to have and what they spend is going to be based on really the quality of the consumer I think at the end of the day.

Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad -- President

I'll also add, this is A.J., I'll also add that I believe there are more consumer financing options coming online than ever before. So making it more affordable for homeowners to actually buy new equipment.

Patrick Baumann -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Okay, that's it from me. Thanks, thanks so much guys. Appreciate it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Blake Hirschman with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Blake.

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Good morning. First one, I could have missed it, but did you guys say what same-store operating margins looked like for the year? I heard SG&A and I assume gross margin is pretty similar to the overall, but just wanted to check and see?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Barry, you want to take that?

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Yeah, I think it's right around 10 basis point difference, organic would be about 10 basis points higher.

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Got it. And then on M&A, the most recent deal you guys did had some plumbing, should we be thinking about that as an area you might look to expand in or is that more of kind of a one-off?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

That's a great question. When we find dual product distribution and examine the profitability and the growth, we will not hesitate because there is a theory that eventually there will be a convergence, but that's not proven. But if we see a business that is well managed, with great principles of business, we will not hesitate because they're doing well, why would they not continue to do well and just help them grow faster than what they have by providing more capital and branches and whatever else that they need. But we would not, not did one, it just sound like a double negative, but yes, very good observation.

Paul W. Johnston -- Executive Vice President

Yeah, I mean, just add to that, it's a 74-year-old business run by the same family that started it. It's part of their DNA, it's part of what they do in the market, it's how they address their customer and there are more like it. So that's the reason number one enough as to -- as we always say keep the continuity of that. And from a product or technology or convergence down the line that's nice, but at the end of the day we're really after to keep this great company that's been around for so long, simply growing and doing more of what it does well.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

And may be teaching us how to do things we don't know how to do it.

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Got it. As a follow-up there, is it -- is it more often than not that it's the same contractor putting in the plumbing and HVAC, that you're selling to or does it kind of vary based on where you're at and the country?

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Who wants to volunteer for that one?

Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad -- President

Yeah, it does vary around the country. As you go north, you're going to find a lot more plumbing and air-conditioning contractors, I mean you get down to the south, you find it more in air conditioning person and a plumbing person but to Al's point, we are seeing some convergence some overlap, spreading throughout the country.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

But Blake also, sometimes a business opens up a branch in a small market and they can't survive with just air conditioning or HVAC products. So they add plumbing, because the revenue needs that in order to survive in a very small market. We see that model to, which is pretty interesting, you know do both and be able to sustain the service level by having a very -- a more convenient service to the customer.

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Got it. Makes sense. I'll leave it there. Thanks guys.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Albert Nahmad for any closing remarks.

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Once again, thanks for your interest in our company. Once again, please come visit. It is cold up there, well, those of you that are in the North and we'd love to see you and have you get a firsthand look at what we're doing here in Miami. Goodbye now.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 32 minutes

Call participants:

Albert H. Nahmad -- Chief Executive Officer

Barry S. Logan -- Executive Vice President-Planning & Strategy and Secretary

Paul W. Johnston -- Executive Vice President

Aaron (A.J.) Nahmad -- President

Jeffrey Hammond -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Ryan Merkel -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Robert Barry -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Dave Manthey -- Robert W. Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Bryan -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Patrick Baumann -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Blake Hirschman -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

More WSO analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Watsco

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Watsco wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Watsco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.